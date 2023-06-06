Figueres

Fourteen kilometres inland from Catalonia's glistening Golf de Roses lies Figueres, birthplace of Salvador Dalí and now home to the artist’s flamboyant theatre-museum. Although Dalí’s career took him to Madrid, Barcelona, Paris and the USA, Figueres remained close to his heart. In the 1960s and '70s he created the extraordinary Teatre-Museu Dalí – a monument to surrealism and a legacy that outshines any other Spanish artist, in terms of both popularity and sheer flamboyance. Whatever your feelings about this complex, egocentric man, this museum is worth every euro and minute you can spare.

  • Salvador Dali museum

    Teatre-Museu Dalí

    Figueres

    The first name that pops into your head when you lay eyes on this red castle-like building, topped with giant eggs and stylised Oscar-like statues and…

  • Museu de l’Empordà

    Museu de l’Empordà

    Figueres

    Extending over four floors, the local museum time travels from ancient amphorae to 7th-century sculptures to rotating installations of contemporary art…

  • Castell de Sant Ferran

    Castell de Sant Ferran

    Figueres

    Figueres' sturdy 18th-century fortress commands the surrounding plains from a low hill 1km northwest of the centre. The complex is a wonder of military…

  • Museu del Joguet

    Museu del Joguet

    Figueres

    This museum has more than 5000 toys from throughout the ages – from the earliest board games involving coloured stones, to intricate dolls’ houses, to…

  • Canònica de Santa Maria de Vilabertran

    Canònica de Santa Maria de Vilabertran

    Figueres

    In Vilabertran, 2.5km northeast of central Figueres, you'll find a serene 11th-century Romanesque church with three naves, a Lombard bell tower, and an…

