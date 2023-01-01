Museu de l’Empordà

Extending over four floors, the local museum time travels from ancient amphorae to 7th-century sculptures to rotating installations of contemporary art. You'll find some exceptional early 20th-century works, including lush charcoal drawings by Juan Núñez Fernández, who was Dalí's drawing teacher. Other highlights include landscapes by the watercolour master Ramon Reig Corominas and portraits and still lifes by Marià Baig Minobis.

Labels are in Catalan, though there are laminated information cards in Spanish, English and French. Admission is free with a Teatre-Museu Dalí ticket.