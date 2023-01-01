Basílica de Santa María

This broad church seizes attention with its Romanesque tower, intricately carved portal, and a delicate sculpture on its tympanum (above the main entrance) of the Virgin Mary clasping Jesus while the three Magi look on admiringly. A church was first consecrated here in 1064, but today's imposing Catalan Gothic structure dates from the 13th to 15th centuries.

Within, check out the exquisite 15th-century alabaster main altarpiece and a 14th-century baptismal font used to convert Jews to Christianity.