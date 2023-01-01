Museu del Joguet

This museum has more than 5000 toys from throughout the ages – from the earliest board games involving coloured stones, to intricate dolls’ houses, to 1920s dolls with baleful stares that may haunt your dreams, to choo-chooing train models, to Catalonia- and Valencia-made religious processions of tiny figures. It's a mesmerising display, with plenty to amuse the kids, and a section devoted to Dalí's childhood. Admission is reduced by 30% if you flash a Teatre-Museu Dalí ticket.