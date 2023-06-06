Girona

Overview

Northern Catalonia’s largest city, Girona is a jewellery box of museums, galleries and Gothic churches, strung around a web of cobbled lanes and medieval walls. Reflections of Modernista mansions shimmer in the Riu Onyar, which separates the walkable historic centre on its eastern bank from the gleaming commercial centre on the west.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Girona cathedral facade with statues in a beautiful summer day, Catalonia, Spain.

    Catedral de Girona

    Girona

    Towering over a flight of 86 steps rising from Plaça de la Catedral, Girona's imposing cathedral is far more ancient than its billowing baroque facade…

  • Museu d’Història dels Jueus

    Museu d’Història dels Jueus

    Girona

    Until 1492, Girona was home to Catalonia’s second-most important medieval Jewish community, after Barcelona, and one of the country's finest Jewish…

  • Monastery, romanesque style, Monestir Sant Pere de Galligants, Girona, Catalonia, Spain.

    Monestir de Sant Pere de Galligants

    Girona

    This beautiful 11th- and 12th-century Romanesque Benedectine monastery has a sublime bell tower and a splendid cloister featuring otherworldly animals and…

  • Museu d’Art de Girona

    Museu d’Art de Girona

    Girona

    Next to the cathedral, in the 12th- to 16th-century Palau Episcopal, this art gallery impresses with the scale and variety of its collection. Around 8500…

  • Muralles de Girona

    Muralles de Girona

    Girona

    A walk along Girona’s majestic medieval walls is a wonderful way to soak up the city landscape. There are several access points, including a lane east of…

  • Basílica de Sant Feliu

    Basílica de Sant Feliu

    Girona

    Just downhill from the cathedral stands Girona’s second great church, with its landmark truncated bell tower. The nave is majestic with Gothic ribbed…

  • Museu d’Història de Girona

    Museu d’Història de Girona

    Girona

    Eighteenth-century cloisters lend an appropriately antique feel to this journey from Roman Girona to medieval times to the present day. The museum's…

  • Museu del Cinema

    Museu del Cinema

    Girona

    There's much more to this entrancing museum than the silver screen. Displays examine why humanity longs to indulge its imagination, probing the origins of…

Articles

Latest stories from Girona

Residential buildings along canal, Girona, Catalunya, Spain.

Art

48 hours in Girona

Jun 30, 2015 • 5 min read

