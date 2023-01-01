Museu del Cinema

There's much more to this entrancing museum than the silver screen. Displays examine why humanity longs to indulge its imagination, probing the origins of visual storytelling, such as Chinese and Indian shadow puppets. It’s a whistle-stop tour taking in the invention of the camera obscura, the 19th-century debut of the Lumière brothers, and optical illusions using mirrors and trickery of light, including eerie phantasmagoria. Displays are in Catalan, Spanish, English and French.