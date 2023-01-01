Muralles de Girona

A walk along Girona’s majestic medieval walls is a wonderful way to soak up the city landscape. There are several access points, including a lane east of the cathedral that leads into the thick greenery of the Jardins dels Alemanys. Nearby, you can clamber up a spiral staircase inside the Torre Gironella for a fantastic lookout (and an excellent spot to watch the sunset). From there, you can continue along high above the rooftops to the Jardins de la Muralla where the wall ends.