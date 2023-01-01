A walk along Girona’s majestic medieval walls is a wonderful way to soak up the city landscape. There are several access points, including a lane east of the cathedral that leads into the thick greenery of the Jardins dels Alemanys. Nearby, you can clamber up a spiral staircase inside the Torre Gironella for a fantastic lookout (and an excellent spot to watch the sunset). From there, you can continue along high above the rooftops to the Jardins de la Muralla where the wall ends.
Muralles de Girona
Girona
Share