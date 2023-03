Girona's archeology museum hosts old-school exhibits that date from prehistoric to medieval times, including pre-Roman Iberian amphorae, Roman mosaics, early-Christian sarcophagi and the 4th-century Roman marble Sepulcre de les Estacions (Sepulchre of the Seasons) from the nearby ruins of Empúries.

It's located within the handsome Romanesque Monestir de Sant Pere de Galligants.