Monestir de Sant Pere de Galligants

This beautiful 11th- and 12th-century Romanesque Benedectine monastery has a sublime bell tower and a splendid cloister featuring otherworldly animals and mythical creatures on the 60 capitals of its double columns; there are some great architectural features in the church too.

Spread across the monastery is the Museu d'Arqueologia de Catalunya–Girona, exhibiting artefacts dating from prehistoric to medieval times, including Roman mosaics, early-Christian sarcophagi and the 4th-century Roman marble Sepulcre de les Estacions (Sepulchre of the Seasons), unearthed from the ruins of Empúries.