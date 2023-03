Although modelled on earlier Islamic and Roman bathhouses, the Banys Àrabs are a finely preserved, 12th-century Christian affair in Romanesque style (restored in the 13th century). The baths contain an apodyterium (changing room), with a small octagonal pool framed by slender pillars, followed by a frigidarium and tepidarium (with respectively cold and warm water) and a caldarium (a kind of sauna) heated by an underfloor furnace.