Museu d’Història dels Jueus

Until 1492, Girona was home to Catalonia’s second-most important medieval Jewish community, after Barcelona, and one of the country's finest Jewish quarters. This excellent museum takes pride in this heritage, without shying away from less salubrious aspects such as Inquisition persecution and forced conversions. You also see a rare 11th-century miqvé (ritual bath) and a 13th-century Jewish house.

Other well-presented displays run through Girona’s Jewish contribution to medieval astronomy, medicine and mathematics, the synagogue, family structure, everyday life, and rituals in the Jewish community and the diaspora. Standout objects include funerary slabs and the original 1492 documents ordering the expulsion of Jews from Spain. Detailed information panels appear in Catalan, Spanish, English and French.