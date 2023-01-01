Museu d’Art de Girona

Next to the cathedral, in the 12th- to 16th-century Palau Episcopal, this art gallery impresses with the scale and variety of its collection. Around 8500 pieces of art, mostly from this region, fill its displays, which ranges from Romanesque woodcarvings and murals to paintings of the city by 20th-century Polish-French artist Mela Muter, early-20th-century sculptures by influential Catalan architect Rafael Masó i Valentí, and works by leading Modernista artist Santiago Rusiñol.

Don’t miss Room 8 on the 1st floor: its stone walls are covered in gold-spangled religious art, giving the impression of wandering through a Gothic cathedral.