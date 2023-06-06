Cadaqués

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Hotel Llane Petit on waterfront.

Michael Heffernan

Overview

Cadaqués gleams above the cobalt-blue waters of a rocky bay on Catalonia’s most easterly outcrop. This easygoing whitewashed village owes its allure in part to its windswept pebble beaches, meandering lanes, pretty harbour and the wilds of nearby Cap de Creus, but it’s Salvador Dalí who truly gave Cadaqués its sparkle.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa Museu Dalí

    Casa Museu Dalí

    Cadaqués

    Overlooking a peaceful cove in Port Lligat, a tiny fishing settlement 1km northeast of Cadaqués, this magnificent seaside complex was the residence and…

  • Museu de Cadaqués

    Museu de Cadaqués

    Cadaqués

    Salvador Dalí often features strongly in the temporary exhibitions displayed here, as do his contemporaries also connected to Cadaqués, such as Picasso…

  • Església de Santa Maria

    Església de Santa Maria

    Cadaqués

    Crowning the old town, Cadaqués' white-walled church was originally begun in the 14th century, but later rebuilt following 15th- and 16th-century pirate…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cadaqués with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cadaqués