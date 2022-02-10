Shop
©Ekaterina Abramova/EyeEm/Getty Images
Tossa de Mar curves around a boat-speckled bay, guarded by a headland crowned with impressive defensive medieval walls and towers. Tourism has bolted a larger, modern extension onto this picturesque village of crooked, narrow streets, though its old town and clifftop views retain their beauty.
Tossa de Mar
Mont Guardí is crowned by this 1917 lighthouse, which contains walk-through displays on the history of lighthouses. At the time of writing, it was closed…
Tossa de Mar
Set within a 14th-century mansion in the lower part of Tossa's Vila Vella, this small museum displays mosaics and other finds from a local Roman villa …
