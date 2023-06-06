Calella de Palafrugell

The pretty seaside town and natural bay of Calella de Palafrugell on Catalonia's Costa Brava.

The whitewashed buildings of Calella, the southernmost of Palafrugell’s seaside crown jewels, cluster Aegean-style around a bay of rocky points and small, pretty beaches, with a few fishing boats hauled up on the sand. Though deservedly well known for its beauteous bay, Calella has resisted the temptation to sprawl, and maintains its agreeably tucked-away feel, despite being merrily packed with visitors in summer.

  • Jardins de Cap Roig

    Jardins de Cap Roig

    Calella de Palafrugell

    Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…

