Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century castle-palace of Nikolai Voevodsky – a tsarist colonel with expensive tastes, who fell out of grace in his homeland after the Russian revolution.

From mid-July to late August, the gardens host open-air concerts (tickets from €30), featuring big-name performers like Sting, the Vamps and Julieta Venegas.