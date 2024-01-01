Outside Palafrugell's cork museum stands the factory's striking original 1905 Modernista water deposit tower, which you can climb.
Dipòsit d'Aigua Modernista de Can Mario
Palafrugell & Around
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.35 MILES
The first name that pops into your head when you lay eyes on this red castle-like building, topped with giant eggs and stylised Oscar-like statues and…
26.58 MILES
Overlooking a peaceful cove in Port Lligat, a tiny fishing settlement 1km northeast of Cadaqués, this magnificent seaside complex was the residence and…
14.98 MILES
The evocative seaside archaeological site of Empúries, 1.5km northwest of central L'Escala, immerses you in a strategic Greek, and later Roman, trading…
11.51 MILES
If you’re intrigued by artist Salvador Dalí, the Castell de Púbol is an essential piece of the puzzle. Between Girona and Palafrugell (22km northwest of…
18.15 MILES
Towering over a flight of 86 steps rising from Plaça de la Catedral, Girona's imposing cathedral is far more ancient than its billowing baroque facade…
9.29 MILES
The allure of the Illes Medes, seven islets off L'Estartit beach, lies in their range of depths (down to 50m), kaleidoscopic marine life, and underwater…
Monestir de Sant Pere de Rodes
27.96 MILES
Views of distant Pyrenean peaks and the deep-blue Mediterranean combine with a spectacular piece of Romanesque architecture at this hillside monastery,…
18.15 MILES
Until 1492, Girona was home to Catalonia’s second-most important medieval Jewish community, after Barcelona, and one of the country's finest Jewish…
Nearby Palafrugell & Around attractions
0.04 MILES
This surprisingly large, modern museum within a 20th-century factory has audiovisual displays detailing Catalonia's cork industry. Cutting and branding…
0.13 MILES
The incomplete multipointed turret of this fine Gothic construction extends skywards like a crown above central Palafrugell. Old documents state that a…
2.46 MILES
The magical promontory framing the eastern end of Llafranc offers fabulous views in both directions and out to sea. It hosts an 1857 lighthouse, home to…
2.93 MILES
Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…
3.09 MILES
From just northeast of Fornells' car park (4km south of Begur), stone stairs lead down to signposted Platja Fonda, a slate-grey pebbly beach that lures…
3.27 MILES
Begur's stocky sandstone church presides over lively Plaça de la Vila. Much of the building dates to the 17th century, though a church has stood on this…
7. Casa Vicenç Ferrer Bataller
3.32 MILES
An especially fine example of Begur's Modernista mansions is the orange-coloured 19th-century Casa Vicenç Ferrer Bataller, built on tobacco-industry…
3.42 MILES
There is little to explore aside from the ragged ruins of this medieval castle, still in much the same state as when it was wrecked by Spanish troops to…