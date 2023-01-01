Museu del Suro

This surprisingly large, modern museum within a 20th-century factory has audiovisual displays detailing Catalonia's cork industry. Cutting and branding machinery, cork transport and other mysteries are unveiled, while coats of arms made entirely of cork number among the more peculiar sights. The microscope examination station might seem like overkill for cork novices, but the museum offers a worthwhile glimpse into an industry critical to Palafrugell.

In the square outside stands the factory's striking 1905 Modernista water deposit tower.