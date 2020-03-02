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The capital of Spain, and its largest city, Madrid is a cultural and social behemoth. Travelers are drawn in droves by its architectural wonders, world-class gastronomy, fun-filled nightlife and famed art galleries. There's even an Egyptian temple sitting within the city limits.

On a city break to Madrid, you can explore atmospheric and varied neighborhoods by day and join in the city's thriving nightlife after dark. Thanks to the city's culture of tapas, a night out in Madrid can cover everything from nightclub dancefloors to leisurely drifting from tapas bar to tapas bar.

With Madrid's impressive selection of free sights, this is a city that's good for budget travelers as well as high-fliers, and its can't-miss attractions could fill a dozen itineraries. Plan a dream trip around these 12 top Madrid experiences.

1. Visit Madrid's Golden Triangle of Art

Paintings on display at the Prado in Madrid. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Madrid's so-called "Golden Triangle of Art" consists of three renowned museums that absolutely should not be missed: the Museo del Prado, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza. All lie within walking distance of each other near Real Jardín Botánico. Even if you're not typically a gallery type, these museums will draw you in with well-curated displays of some of the world's most precious artworks.

The Prado displays works by Spanish artists Diego Velázquez, Francisco Goya and Francisco Zurbarán as part of its Europe-spanning collection. Arguably its most famous painting is Velázquez’s Las Meninas, an oil-on-canvas masterpiece considered among the most important paintings in Western art.

The Reina Sofía is Spain's national museum for 20th-century art, exhibiting a hefty collection of works by surrealist and cubist masters such as Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso, including Picasso’s huge and groundbreaking anti-war painting Guernica.

The Thyssen-Bornemisza, once the private art collection of Baron Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza and his son Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, showcases nearly 1000 paintings by celebrated European and American artists from the 13th to 20th centuries. It’s a real feast for art fans.

Detour: Two museums worthy of a detour from the city center are the Palacio de Capricho Museum – set to reopen after restoration by 2027 – and Museo Banksy. The palace museum is in the Barajas district northwest of downtown and honors the Duchess of Osuna, who commissioned the palace and its surrounding gardens in the 18th century. Museo Banksy permanently displays reproductions of some of the British artist's most important works and is walkable from the Embajadores Metro stop (lines 5 and 3).

2. Shop at El Rastro flea market

An antique stall at the El Rastro flea market, Madrid. Krzysztof Dydynski for Lonely Planet

Take part in a 400-year-old shopping tradition at El Rastro flea market. Open every Sunday and on public holidays from 9am to 3pm, this energetic bazaar stretches along the Plaza de Cascorro, La Ribera de Curtidores and Ronda de Toledo in the La Latina district. There's no need to come with a particular purchase in mind – vendors in this labyrinth of open-air stalls peddle clothes, souvenirs, handicrafts, antiques and all the bric-a-brac you can imagine.

Planning tip: Many of the vendors only accept efectivo (cash). Be sure to have some euros to hand before heading to the market, or you’ll be left hunting for an elusive ATM.

People walking along Calle Cava Baja in the La Latina neighborhood. Alex Segre/Shutterstock

3. Stand in the Center of Spain

Translated as "Gate of the Sun," Plaza de la Puerta del Sol is Madrid’s busy central public square and main crossroads. A clock sits atop the plaza’s main building, the old Casa de Correos – now the headquarters of the Madrid regional government.

All roads quite literally lead to Puerta del Sol, as it is the symbolic center of Spain, marked by the Kilometer Zero plaque at the doorstep of the Casa de Correos. At the plaza’s center is an imposing equestrian statue of King Charles III, though his popularity is overshadowed by a more famous sculpture on the east side of the square – El Oso y el Madroño (the Bear and the Strawberry Tree) – which appears on Madrid’s coat of arms.

Planning tip: Every New Year’s Eve, thousands of revelers gather here to eat the traditional 12 grapes – one for each chime of the clock at midnight. If you want to join them, arrive early as the square fills up quickly.

4. Go on a Traditional Tapas Crawl

A spread of tapas and beer at Bodega de la Ardosa. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Tapas hopping, or ir de tapas, is a national pastime and a satisfying prelude to dinner, which in Spain is typically eaten between 9pm and midnight. A tapa is a small plate of food usually paired with a glass of wine, caña (a small glass of beer) or vermút (vermouth), Madrid’s favorite aperitif.

Join locals after work any day of the week, and hop from one tapas bar to the next to sample a selection of Iberian hams, cheese and tasty hot and cold tapas dishes. The traditional way to partake is to sample just one or two tapas in each spot, enjoying several tapas bars as the evening progresses.

Planning tip: Sunday afternoons are the best time to visit Calle Cava Baja, a popular street with vibrant little bars, taverns and restaurants perfect for a laid-back tapas crawl. While some tapas bars provide a free tapa with a drink, it's more common to pay for these little plates in Madrid.

5. Follow in Hemingway’s footsteps

"Hemingway did not drink here" is a common joke seen on signs in some Madrid drinking establishments. The American literary giant, Ernest Hemingway – fondly called Don Ernesto by Spaniards – loved to drink, eat, write and watch bullfights in the city while covering the civil war as a foreign correspondent.

Fans of Hemingway can retrace his footsteps to some of his haunts that still exist today, including Restaurante Botín, the world’s oldest restaurant, which houses a 16th-century cellar cradling dust-covered wine bottles.

Hemingway also used to frequent La Venencia, a dimly lit sherry bar on Calle de Echegaray that is virtually frozen in time, with its massive molasses-stained wooden barrels, antique cash register and fading sepia-hued posters.

Planning tip: Don’t bother whipping out your phone to take pictures at La Venencia. Photos are strictly prohibited, just as they were in the 1930s when the bar was wary of spies.

6. Unwind in El Retiro Park

The Crystal Palace in El Retiro Park. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

The Parque del Buen Retiro, Madrid’s most famous park and its best-loved green space, covers 118 hectares. Once reserved for Spanish royalty and the aristocracy, its green pathways opened to the public at the end of the 19th century. El Retiro is adorned with ornate fountains, statues of Spanish writers and heroes, gazebos and open-air cafés.

Different areas of the park reveal various landscaping styles, from French-inspired manicured lawns and craggy tree-lined pathways to La Rosaleda, a romantic rose garden, with more than 4000 roses in full bloom in May and June.

The park's grounds include several notable landmarks, including the grand Monument to Alfonso XII, depicting the former Spanish king atop his horse, and the Fallen Angel, one of the few public statues of Lucifer in the world. Also here is the oldest tree in Madrid, planted in 1633.

Planning tip: Don’t miss the Palacio de Cristal, an architectural marvel of iron and glass that occasionally has events and reflects magnificently on the waters of the surrounding lake.

7. Tour Madrid’s Legendary Soccer Stadiums

Fans in the stands at a football stadium in Madrid. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Spain is a soccer powerhouse. Its international teams have won multiple World Cup and European championships, and its regional teams dominate European fútbol. The 2026 World Cup was just their latest trophy triumph.

Madrid has two teams, and fans can book in for a guided tour around both stadiums: the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for Real Madrid and the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium for Atlético de Madrid. The stadium museums display the teams’ trophies, their jerseys throughout the years, and memorabilia narrating their long, illustrious histories.

Planning tip: To see a match at the stadiums, book tickets through the official websites as soon as they are released (see online for release dates).

8. Wander Through a Real Egyptian temple

Few people know that Madrid is home to a genuine Egyptian temple from the 2nd century BCE. Dedicated to the goddess Isis and the god Amun, Templo de Debod was donated to Spain by the Egyptian government as a token of gratitude for helping restore the Temples of Abu Simbel in southern Egypt.

Just as the Abu Simbel temples were moved to safety during the construction of Egypt's Aswan High Dam, the Templo de Debod was transported from Aswan and rebuilt stone by stone, opening to the public in 1972 in Madrid’s Cuartel de la Montaña Park, near Plaza de España.

Planning tip: The temple's panoramic views of western Madrid are particularly impressive at sunset, when the walls reflect off the surrounding pools, making for incredible photos.

9. Pull Up a Chair in the Plaza Mayor

An evening view of Plaza Mayor in Madrid. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

In the heart of old Madrid, beautiful, expansive Plaza Mayor has been the stage for everything from royal crowning ceremonies and soccer games to outdoor markets and public executions during the Spanish Inquisition.

Today, 237 balconies protrude from the three-story, 18th-century residential complex that embraces the plaza. While it’s easy to get distracted by the buskers, it’s worth sitting at one of the busy (albeit overpriced) cafés to admire the magnificent frescoes painted between the balconies.

Planning tip: The square hosts the city’s annual Christmas market, which has taken place since 1860. It runs from late November to the end of December.

10. See the Changing of the Guard

Although you won’t find the Spanish king and queen living in the Palacio Real anymore (they left in 1931), the palace is still the official residence of the Spanish monarchy. Inspired by Italian sculptor Bernini’s sketches for the construction of the Louvre in Paris, the palace faces a large central courtyard and contains 3418 rooms, making it the largest functioning royal palace in Europe.

The biweekly changing of the guard happens every Wednesday and Saturday, between 11am and 2pm, but the grand spectacle is the Solemn Changing of the Guard, which takes place at noon on the first Wednesday of the month except in January, August and September, showcasing a parade of horses and the Spanish Royal Guard – a tradition since the time of King Alfonso XII.

Planning tip: There are sometimes changes to the schedule for official events or during bad weather; the Tourism Madrid website publishes updates.

11. Watch a Flamenco Show

A flamenco dancer performs in Madrid. Oscar Gonzalez Fuentes/Shutterstock

While Andalucía in southern Spain is the birthplace of flamenco, you don’t need to venture far in Madrid to find a live show of this expressive form of Spanish dance. Dinner, tapas and drinks are usually served during performances, providing a full evening of entertainment.

Watch the frenetic spectacle in big touristy venues such as Cardamomo and Teatro Flamenco, or find a more intimate experience in smaller, cozy venues like Las Tablas, which makes up for its size with the big-name flamenco artists it attracts.

Planning tip: For a truly luxurious experience, the Corral de la Morería is an intimate space with a Michelin-starred restaurant.

12. Attend a Big Madrid Festival

Madrileños love to celebrate and the events calendar is packed. If the timing aligns, try to catch one of the city's many festivals, from the Pride celebrations to big music and art extravaganzas. Of the many religious festivals, the San Isidro Festival on around May 15 honors the city's patron saint and blends religion and tradition with a giant party.

Held in late June or early July, the city's Pride spectacular, Madrid Orgullo, features a high-heel race, a conference on human rights, live music and a flamboyant parade. Mad Cool is a music festival in July that attracts big headliners from around the world. And of course, New Year's Eve is the time to grab grapes and head to Puerta del Sol to welcome in the coming year.

Planning tip: If you plan to visit Madrid for any of the big festivals, book flights (or trains) and accommodation well in advance.

13. Take a Day Trip Into Spanish History

Church spires rise above the ancient rooftops of Toledo. Mistervlad/Shutterstock

Madrid is well placed for rewarding day trips, from the detour to the Roman-era Segovia aqueduct to the postcard-perfect medieval walled city of Ávila. For an easy day out from Madrid, try the trip to historic Toledo, famed for its sword-making heritage and Jewish, Muslim and Christian history.

Stop by the medieval Catedral de Toledo to see El Greco’s The Disrobing of Christ, then head to the Museo del Greco, the only museum in Spain dedicated to this highly respected Greek-born artist from the Spanish Renaissance. There's more El Greco mastery in the Museo de Santa Cruz, alongside decorative art and ceramics.

Alternatively, visit the museum in the 14th-century Sinagoga del Tránsito to learn about Toledo's Jewish history, or delve into Toledo's Arabic past at the Mezquita del Cristo de la Luz, which dates back over 1000 years.

Planning tip: With a hire car, the drive from Madrid to Toledo takes about an hour, but it's only 30 minutes or so by high-speed train from Madrid's Atocha station.