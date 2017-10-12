Welcome to Madrid
No city on earth is more alive than Madrid, a beguiling place whose sheer energy carries a simple message: this city really knows how to live.
An Artistic City
Few cities boast an artistic pedigree quite as pure as Madrid’s: many art lovers return here again and again. For centuries, Spanish royals showered praise and riches upon the finest artists of the day, from home-grown talents such as Goya and Velázquez to Flemish and Italian greats. Masterpieces by these and other Spanish painters such as Picasso, Dalí and Miró now adorn the walls of the city’s world-class galleries. Three in particular are giants – the Museo del Prado, Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza – but in Madrid these are merely good places to start.
A Culinary Capital
Rising above the humble claims of its local cuisine, Madrid has evolved into one of the richest culinary capitals of Europe. The city has wholeheartedly embraced all the creativity and innovation of Spain’s gastronomic revolution. But this acceptance of the new is wedded to a passion for the enduring traditions of Spanish cooking, for the conviviality of the eating experience and for showcasing the infinite variety of food from every Spanish region. From tapas in sleek temples to all that’s new to sit-down meals beneath centuries-old vaulted ceilings, eating in Madrid is a genuine pleasure.
Killing the Night
Madrid nights are the stuff of legend, and the perfect complement to the more sedate charms of fine arts and fine dining. The city may have more bars than any other city on earth – a collection of storied cocktail bars and nightclubs that combine a hint of glamour with non-stop marcha (action). But that only goes some way to explaining the appeal of after-dark Madrid. Step out into the night-time streets of many barrios and you’ll find yourself swept along on a tide of people, accompanied by a happy crowd intent on dancing until dawn.
Beautiful Architecture
Madrid may lack the cachet of Paris, the monumental history of Rome, or Barcelona’s reputation for Modernista masterpieces. And no, there is no equivalent of the Eiffel Tower, Colosseum or La Sagrada Família that you can point to and say ‘this is Madrid’. But Madrid has nothing to be envious of. Spain's broad sweep of architectural history provides a glorious backdrop to city life, from medieval mansions and royal palaces to the unimagined angles of Spanish contemporary architecture, from the sober brickwork and slate spires of Madrid baroque to the extravagant confections of the belle époque. Put simply, this is one beautiful city.
Top experiences in Madrid
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Mercado de San Miguel in Plaza Mayor & Royal MadridTapas
-
DiverXo in Parque del Oeste & Northern MadridModern Spanish
-
Restaurante Sobrino de Botín in Plaza Mayor & Royal MadridCastilian
-
Casa Lucio in La Latina & LavapiésSpanish
-
Estado Puro in El Retiro & the Art MuseumsTapas
-
Mama Campo in Parque del Oeste & Northern MadridSpanish
-
Yakitoro by Chicote in Malasaña & ChuecaJapanese Spanish
-
Bazaar in Malasaña & ChuecaModern Spanish
-
Lhardy in Sol, Santa Ana & HuertasSpanish
-
Casa Revuelta in Plaza Mayor & Royal MadridTapas
Recent articles
Madrid activities
Madrid Tapas Walking Tour
On the walking tour you'll visit four traditional bars/restaurants to try authentic Spanish delicacies. It might be chorizo in cider, octopus from Galicia, cider from Asturias, sherry from Andalucia or other regional specialties. The tour price includes your first drink and tapas at the first bar you'll visit. You can then choose how much or how little you'd like to eat and drink at the other bars/restaurants you'll visit on the evening walking tour. For a satisfying night out you should expect to spend about 30 to 35 euros per person. Along the way, your English-speaking guide will explain the traditions behind Madrid's food and wine, and advise on local specialties. Your local guide will also assist with language and translation, while providing interesting facts about Madrid's history, culture and customs. As the average maximum group size is eight people, you will enjoy a unique personalized experience on this special evening walking tour of Madrid's fabulous tapas bars and restaurants. It's the perfect way to discover local insights, while sampling traditional food and drink in great company. Ultimately, adding more color and flavor to your Spanish sojourn!
Madrid Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Board the open-top, double-decker bus at any of 37 stops around the city. Then, hop on and off as you wish, or remain aboard for the entire loop. The two routes interconnect, so you can switch between them — your ticket is valid on both.Follow Route 1 (Blue Route) around historical Madrid with its grand royal buildings. Hop off at the Paseo del Prado to visit the magnificent Prado; disembark to explore the Royal Palace, or sit back and admire the Belle Epoque buildings of the Gran Vía, Madrid’s main thoroughfare.Switch to Route 2 (Green Route) to focus on 19th- and 20th-century Madrid. Delve into elegant Salamanca, Madrid’s first bourgeois enclave; and travel the Paseo de la Castellana past skyscrapers, museums and the legendary Santiago Bernabéu — home to Real Madrid FC.View the Itinerary for a list of hop-on hop-off stops:
Avila and Segovia Day Trip from Madrid
Choose your preferred tour option when you book. Then, on the day, depart Madrid by air-conditioned coach and relax as you travel toward your first stop, Avila. On route, hear tales of this beautifully preserved medieval city, an important pilgrimage site for being the birthplace of the Spanish mystic, Saint Teresa, in the 16th century. Take in the fortress design and alabaster chapels of Avila Cathedral, and visit the Basilica of St Vincent, a sublime Romanesque church that houses the richly engraved tomb of the martyred saint. Back aboard your coach, continue to Segovia, a history-steeped city with Roman roots, set between the Eresma and Clamores rivers.Head into the elegant center, and admire the stunning, two-tiered Roman aqueduct, one of the best preserved ancient monuments in all Spain. Gaze in awe at the scale and symmetry of this engineering marvel, and learn how it was constructed without mortar during the 1st century AD, and consists of 166 arches and 120 pillars. Then, continue to the Alcazar, a spectacular 11th-century fortress-palace that was one of the inspirations behind the Walt Disney Cinderella castle. Take a guided tour of the UNESCO-listed, 13th-century building as you hear how it served as a royal palace, prison and artillery college. Admire its distinctive turrets and courtyards, explore its artillery museum, and learn how Queen Isabella was crowned here in 1474. Next, see some of old Segovia’s other highlights, including Segovia Cathedral. The last Gothic cathedral to be built in Spain, this splendid church was finished in the 18th century and boasts a richly Gothic façade and unusually simple interior. Take free time for lunch (own expense) during your explorations. Alternatively, upgrade to enjoy either a simple tourist-style meal or a delicious gastronomic feast showcasing Segovian delicacies such as roasted suckling pig — the choice is yours! See the Itinerary for sample menus. After your time in Segovia, return to Madrid where your tour concludes at the start point. Itinerary Sample Menu (subject to change) Tourist Lunch: La Granja white beans Beef cooked 'Segovian style' Dessert Gastronomic Lunch La Granja white beans Roasted baby pig Segovian cake Mineral water, wine and coffee
Madrid Tapas and Wine Tasting Tour
Meet your guide in Santa Ana Square, and set off on a tapas crawl of the city, exploring the best bars that only locals really know of. As you stroll, your guide will chat to you about Madrid, the local cuisine and, of course, the tapas bars that no great evening in Madrid should be without!Like all Spanish cities, Madrid has its own regional cuisine with an emphasis on use of local ingredients. Perhaps more so than others, Madrid has been influenced by its immigrant population, who’ve brought in flavors and ideas as cosmopolitan as the city itself.Visit up to four bars on your tour of the town, enjoying wine tastings in each. Sample beautiful Spanish wines made from well-known grapes like tempranillo, malvar, garnacha, and parellada, and enjoy a complimentary tapa (tapas dish) to complement the wine's flavors. Beer and soft drinks (one per bar) are also included should you prefer this to wine! While the dishes vary on each occasion, you can be sure it’s a taste bud tingling treat! Examples of dishes include eggplant with honey, cod brandade, Spanish omelet, Iberian ham and chickpea stew. See the example itinerary for details on the different bars you may visit.Your tapas tour finishes in a centrally located bar so that you’re well-placed to continue your night out independently.
Toledo Half-Day or Full-Day from Madrid
Leaving Madrid, relax on the 43-mile (70-kilometer) drive by luxury coach to Toledo, known as the city of three cultures, where Christians, Jews and Arabs lived together in harmony.Your guided city tour takes you along the labyrinth of laneways winding through the medieval walled town. Your tour guide will point out the city’s Arabic, Mudejar Gothic and Renaissance architecture, evidence of the city’s Roman origins, Moorish influences and Baroque grandeur as the former capital of Spain.View the medieval castle, with its storybook fortified towers, and the stunning Moorish architecture of Santa Maria La Blanca Synagogue, Europe’s oldest synagogue.Whether you’re an art lover or history buff, you’ll recognize the setting of Toledo from the majestic paintings by the 16th-century master, El Greco. Coming face to face with one of El Greco’s most impressive works, The Burial of the Count of Orgaz, in the church of St Tome is a tour highlight. The painting features portraits of 16th-century Toledo’s most important citizens, dressed in late-Renaissance fashions.Also visit the Monastery of Saint John of the Kings, built by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in the 15th century. Notice the courtyard cloisters and royal coats of arms in this classic example of Spanish Gothic Mudejar design. The tour then takes you to the former house and studio of a local sculptor at the Victorio Macho Museum, where you can see examples of the artist’s modern artworks and explore the lovely garden.If you choose the full-day tour, you will visit the 13th-century Cathedral of Toledo, declared a World Heritage Site and Spain’s finest example of Spanish Gothic architecture. Also enjoy a panoramic tour of Toledo that takes in all the city’s highlights, from the river to the Alcazar fort, and pay an extended visit to the cathedral. Relax with a tourist-standard lunch of vegetable stew, veal and fruit salad, or indulge in a typical Spanish lunch of tapas, roast lamb, truffle cake with ice cream, accompanied by classic Spanish wine.If you opt for the Toledo and Madrid combo tour, you'll begin the morning with a half-day highlights tour of Madrid, stopping at the Royal Palace, the Cibeles Fountain, Neptune Fountain, the Puerta de Alcalá, and the Prado Museum. You'll also stop at the famous Hard Rock Café for a complimentary drink. You'll then continue with a half-day tour of Toledo, including a visit to the Church of St. Tome, the Synagogue of Santa Maria la Blanca, and the Mosque of El Cristo de la Luz.
Toledo and Segovia Tour with Alcazar Entrance from Madrid
Start your visit in early morning at the central meeting point in Madrid, then head out to Toledo, known by many as the second Rome and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. During your tour you will visit the Cathedral of Toledo, the Mirador del Valle, The Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes and Puente de San Martin. Do not miss the opportunity to explore its narrow streets, squares and gardens. Continue on to Segovia, where you will witness the aqueduct, Alcazar and the Cathedral of Segovia. The aqueduct is about 15 km long and takes the water near the actual marsh of Revega. The Azoguejo Square is the best known and best preserved area. Next is the Alcazar, one of the most distinctive castle-palaces in Spain by virtue of its shape, as it looks like the bow of a ship. Last, but not least, is the Cathedral of Segovia, a Gothic-style, Roman Catholic cathedral located in the main square of the city of Segovia.There is no doubt this is a tour where you will learn a lot about architecture and history on this Toledo and Segovia guided day tour from Madrid.