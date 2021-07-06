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“De Madrid al cielo” is a common Spanish saying: “from Madrid to heaven.” Indeed, its historic landmarks and museums, picturesque plazas, fabulous food and world-famous nightlife make the Spanish capital a destination that’s simply, well, heavenly. And visitors can get up close to the city’s texture across its lovely, lively neighborhoods.

In such a large and sophisticated city, it’s not surprising that each barrio has its own look and feel – you might even say personality. A common denominator? In every corner of the city, Madrileños infuse a sense of joy and play into nearly every aspect of life – even the hardworking bits. It’s a delight to behold. Here’s our guide to where to stay when you visit Madrid.

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1. Sol (Centro)

Best neighborhood for sightseeing

La Plaza de la Puerta del Sol, Madrid. LucVi/Shutterstock

The symbolic center of all of Spain and Madrid’s main crossroads, Plaza de la Puerta del Sol (or simply Sol) is a bustling square that has been the city’s social hub since the 19th century. In 2023, the city completed a massive renovation to the plaza, making it entirely pedestrian-only and accentuating both its historic significance and modern-day role in the city.

Sol is packed with landmarks, including the equestrian statue of King Charles III and the beloved Bear and Strawberry Tree sculpture, representing Madrid’s coat of arms in three dimensions. The neoclassical Casa de Correos (post office) also graces the plaza; it’s crowned by a clock that plays a key role in Madrid’s New Year’s Eve celebrations (at the stroke of midnight on January 1, revelers eat a dozen grapes, one for each of the chiming clock’s 12 strikes).

Ten streets radiate from Sol, making it easy to set out on foot for many of Madrid’s most famous landmarks, such as the main boulevard of Gran Vía, Plaza Mayor, Palacio Real, Almudena Cathedral and Mercado de San Miguel. If you need to pack your Madrid sightseeing into a single day and don’t mind premium accommodation prices, staying in Sol is a good strategic decision. As well as the attractions within walking distance, three Metro lines pass through Sol station (lines 1, 2 and 3), giving you easy access to the rest of the city.

Where to Stay

Hostal Adriano (Budget): Bright and friendly hostel wedged in the streets that mark the boundary between Sol and Huertas. Rooms are well-sized and pleasantly decorated.

Hotel Urban (Mid-Range): Close to the nightlife of Huertas and just off Plaza de Santa Ana, offering large rooms in light tones, splashes of color and modern art.

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid (Luxury): As monumental as it gets: occupying a whole block and seven former banks, pieces from which have been kept for decoration, along with original art and spectacular rooms.

2. Retiro

Best neighborhood for nature and art walks

The Paseo del Prado, Madrid. Apostolis Giontzis/Shutterstock

Madrid's Retiro district is named after the Parque del Buen Retiro, a leafy, elegant 118-hectare park once reserved for Spanish royalty. Today, all comers enjoy its formal gardens, decorative fountains and numerous statues – in particular the famous Ángel Caído (Fallen Angel). Reach the park on Metro line 2 and join the countless Madrileños who love to run, rollerblade, dog-walk and simply stroll through the park's lovely paths. Don't miss the Palacio de Cristal, a beautiful glass-and-iron building once used as a greenhouse and now home to art exhibitions from the Reina Sofía.

A short walk from the park’s northwestern gates takes you to the wide, tree-lined Paseo del Prado, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed avenue. Along this wide boulevard lie some of the world’s greatest art museums, primarily the Museo del Prado, home to masterpieces by Spanish artists Francisco Goya, Diego Velázquez and Francisco Zurbarán. A stone's throw from the Prado is the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, which showcases nearly 1000 paintings by celebrated European and American artists from the 13th to the 20th centuries. Expect an eclectic mix of works from Dalí, Van Gogh, Edward Hopper, Joan Miró and Jackson Pollock, among others.

This neighborhood is a great pick if you’re visiting Madrid and have limited time, as you can visit several of the capital's emblematic landmarks on one long walkabout along the Paseo del Prado. Highlights along its length include the magnificent Palacio de Comunicaciones and Cibeles Fountain in Plaza de la Cibeles, and the Puerta de Alcalá, the majestic neoclassical gate at the center of Plaza de la Independencia.

Where to Stay

ITC Mora (Budget): One of a few well-priced options in the area, uphill from Caixa Forum. Rooms are a little sparse, but they’re spacious and clean, and some look out across Paseo del Prado.

Only YOU Hotel Atocha (Mid-range): Not only stylish but also sustainable, eschewing single-use plastics, offering electric-car charging, using LED lights, and allowing customers to opt out of daily towel cleaning.

Mandarin Oriental Ritz (Luxury): The grand old lady of Madrid has undergone a massive restoration. It has always been an indulgent experience, and the hotel of choice for kings and presidents for a century.

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3. Chueca

Best neighborhood for LGBTQ+ visitors

Pride decorations in neighborhood of Chueca, Madrid. Victor Lafuente Alonso/Shutterstock

Out-and-proud Chueca is the rainbow-flag-draped neighborhood that never sleeps. This is the main playground for the city’s famous Pride festival, which kicks off the summer season every year. LGBTQ-friendly accommodations and stylish boutique hotels abound here, such as the kitschy Room Mate Oscar, known for its rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of Madrid. At any time of day, Plaza de Chueca is a great place to lounge and people-watch, thanks to its many outdoor terraces and cafes.

Where to Stay

Hostal América (Budget): Run by a lovely mother-and-son team, the América has super-clean, spacious and IKEA-dominated rooms. There’s a roof terrace – quite a luxury for a hostel in central Madrid.

Hostal Don Juan (Budget): Elegant two-story pick filled with original artworks and antique furniture that could grace a royal palace. Rooms are large and simple but luminous; most have a balcony.

Only YOU Hotel (Luxury): This stunning boutique hotel makes perfect use of a 19th-century mansion. The look is classy and contemporary with modern art, designed by the artist Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

4. Malasaña

Best neighborhood for nightlife

The scene at Gorila Malasaña, a popular bar in Madrid. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Colorful, offbeat and graffiti-covered, Malasaña was the beating heart of Madrid’s counterculture and artistic scene in the 1980s, which boomed after the end of the Franco dictatorship. That rebellious energy lingers today in Malasaña's labyrinthine streets, which are dotted with whimsical cafes, restaurants and vintage shops. At night, its myriad bars and clubs open their doors, spin vinyl, and transform the area into one big street party that lasts until the wee hours.

Bad Company 1920 is a cool speakeasy with cocktails locals love, and 1862 Dry Bar is housed in a chic space owned by cocktail-nerd Alberto Martinez. Boom Boom Ciao offers an amazing atmosphere and incredible food, while Ochentagrados is an inventive and delicious fusion restaurant.

Local tip: During the day, soak up the sun and mingle with friendly locals at outdoor terraces of the Plaza Dos de Mayo, Malasaña's central square.

Where to Stay

Vitium Urban Suites (Budget): Budget hotel with a boutique look, above Gran Vía, offering spacious, bright rooms with a simple aesthetic. The continental breakfast buffet will set you up for the day.

Hotel Life (Mid-Range): Great place to stay if you have pets; this hotel inhabits the shell of a historic Malasaña building, but the rooms are slick and contemporary with designer bathrooms.

Hotel Atlántico (Luxury): Rooms here have a neoclassical look with a predominantly white color scheme and dark-wood floors; some have balconies overlooking Gran Vía. The rooftop bar is a big plus, as is the continental breakfast.

5. La Latina

Best neighborhood for tapas

Outdoor dining in the La Latina district in Madrid. Boris-B/Shutterstock

Vestiges of Madrid’s medieval past can still be seen in La Latina, the city’s oldest quarter, which to this day has maintained its many wide public squares and narrow cobblestone streets. Crowning this historic neighborhood is the dome of the Basílica de San Francisco El Grande, whose masterpieces include Goya’s St Bernardino of Siena Preaching to Alfonso V of Aragon.

Every Sunday morning, this historic quarter hosts a 400-year-old flea market, El Rastro, where vendors peddle every curiosity imaginable. It's a great place to scour the aisles of vendors for one-of-a-kind finds – or at least watch others doing the scouring. Hand in hand with this tradition is the requisite Sunday tapas-and-drinks crawl through the surrounding streets. One of the best is Cava Baja, which hosts some of Madrid’s oldest restaurants and watering holes – such as La Posada de la Villa, housed in a former flour mill dating back to 1642; Taberna Almería, a local haunt with more seating than you'd expect from the outside; and La Perejila, a colorful and quirky spot for tasty tapas.

Where to Stay

L&H La Latina Selection (Mid-Range): At this modern boutique hotel, rooms and suites have their own mini kitchens. The attic room has a cozy private terrace with charming skyline views.

Posada del León de Oro (Mid-Range): Restored 19th-century inn with a classic Spanish restaurant showing parts of a 12th-century wall. Choose between reasonably priced Corrala or Cava rooms with lovely street views.

6. Salamanca

Best neighborhood for luxury

Calle Serrano in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid. JJFarq/Shutterstock

Salamanca is Madrid’s wealthiest and most glamorous neighborhood. Designed in the late 19th century as an enclave for the Spanish aristocracy, it is distinguished by its grid-like streets and gracious building facades. Today, it's a haven for luxury shopping thanks to the Golden Mile, where you’ll find retail outposts for Gucci, Carolina Herrera and Loewe, as well as chic local boutiques like Atelier Concept and Nac 56. Take a break from the shops to dine and sip Rioja among the chic set at elegant outdoor terraces and upmarket restaurants. Pop by the Opera Gallery, a relatively new space showcasing works from the best in 20th-century art.

Where to Stay

Casa de Huéspedes Galaica (Budget): Clean, decent-sized single and double rooms with spare modern furnishings and private bathrooms. Wallet-friendly option in Madrid’s most exclusive quarter, near Goya metro. Adults only.

DormirDCine (Mid-Range): Pop art and cinema–themed hotel close to Diego de León metro. Large, colorful rooms dedicated to classic films. Fun option diverging from Salamanca’s traditional aesthetics.

Rosewood Villa Magna (Luxury): Embrace Salamanca’s high-end lifestyle in regal suites with windows facing Paseo de la Castellana. For the ultimate splurge, book one of the rooftop suites with a private kitchen and sweeping city views.

7. Lavapiés

Best neighborhood for art and culture

Historic buildings along a street in the Lavapiés neighborhood. JJFarq/Shutterstock

Thanks to the mix of communities who live here, Lavapiés offers the most multicultural food choices in Madrid. The streets here are lined with restaurants, cafes and tea houses offering affordable, delicious dishes from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. (Start at La Falafeleria and África Fusión.) The varied backgrounds of the neighborhood’s residents play out in its arts scene, too: in vibrant murals, pocket galleries, live music and spontaneous street dancing.

The must-visit Centro de Arte Reina Sofía exhibits some of the greatest masterpieces of contemporary Spanish art, including Pablo Picasso’s iconic, devastating Guernica. Teatro Valle-Inclán has three stages of different sizes (accommodating audiences as small as 150 and as large as 500), while Teatro del Barrio is an excellent small alternative theater. Spend a few hours wandering down Calle Doctor Fourquet, where a dozen-plus galleries show works in all mediums.

Where to Stay

2060 The Newton Hostel (Budget): Clean, whimsical hostel with fun philosophical wall messages. Shared dorms, bathrooms and sauna, plus rooftop bar with scenic views. Ideal for young travelers on a shoestring.

The Central House Madrid Lavapiés (Budget): Great for groups, this hostel has a BREEAM certification for energy-efficient facilities to lessen its carbon footprint. Spacious and accessible, wheelchair-friendly rooms. Inviting roof-deck pool and patio open during warmer seasons.

Palacio Tirso de Molina ARC Collection (Luxury): Refurbished 17th-century palace by central Plaza de Tirso de Molina (it gets noisy, especially on weekends), featuring luxurious flats and duplexes with gym and pool facilities.

8. Barrio Chamberí

Best neighborhood for a taste of life

The Museo Sorolla is a highlight of the Chamberí neighborhood in Madrid. Oscar Gonzalez Fuentes/Shutterstock

North of Madrid’s city center is a charming, tree-lined barrio that has become one of the most sought-after residential areas, thanks to its elegant architecture, family-run shops and modern establishments. This is where to go if you want a local experience away from tourist zones, with plenty of cozy cafes, traditional markets and vibrant plazas like the family-friendly Plaza Olavide to explore. Every evening, the popular Calle Ponzano becomes a lively destination for young professionals to enjoy “un after-work” before heading to eat in one of the area’s quaint restaurants.

Do not miss the Museo Sorolla, the former home of renowned Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla. Sitting serenely amid gardens designed by Sorolla himself, the museum houses a collection of his beautiful paintings and his former studio.

Where to Stay