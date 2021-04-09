This intriguing museum is devoted to the Romantic period of the 19th century. It houses a minor treasure trove of mostly 19th-century paintings, furniture…
Chueca
Explore Chueca
Museo del Romanticismo
This intriguing museum is devoted to the Romantic period of the 19th century. It houses a minor treasure trove of mostly 19th-century paintings, furniture…
Sociedad General de Autores y Editores
This swirling, melting wedding cake of a building is as close as Madrid comes to the work of Antoni Gaudí, which so illuminates Barcelona. It’s a joyously…
Museo de Cera
This wax museum, with more than 450 characters, is a fairly standard version of the genre. Models range from the Beatles to Bart Simpson, and from…
Palacio Buenavista
Set back amid gardens on the northwest edge of Plaza de la Cibeles stands the Palacio Buenavista, now occupied by the army (and not open to the public)…
Casa de las Siete Chimeneas
A block northwest of the Plaza de la Cibeles is this 16th-century mansion that takes its name from the seven chimneys it still boasts. They say that the…