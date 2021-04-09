Chueca

Explore Chueca

  • Museo del Romanticismo

    This intriguing museum is devoted to the Romantic period of the 19th century. It houses a minor treasure trove of mostly 19th-century paintings, furniture…

  • Sociedad General de Autores y Editores

    This swirling, melting wedding cake of a building is as close as Madrid comes to the work of Antoni Gaudí, which so illuminates Barcelona. It’s a joyously…

  • M

    Museo de Cera

    This wax museum, with more than 450 characters, is a fairly standard version of the genre. Models range from the Beatles to Bart Simpson, and from…

  • P

    Palacio Buenavista

    Set back amid gardens on the northwest edge of Plaza de la Cibeles stands the Palacio Buenavista, now occupied by the army (and not open to the public)…

  • C

    Casa de las Siete Chimeneas

    A block northwest of the Plaza de la Cibeles is this 16th-century mansion that takes its name from the seven chimneys it still boasts. They say that the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chueca.

  • See

    Museo del Romanticismo

    This intriguing museum is devoted to the Romantic period of the 19th century. It houses a minor treasure trove of mostly 19th-century paintings, furniture…

  • See

    Sociedad General de Autores y Editores

    This swirling, melting wedding cake of a building is as close as Madrid comes to the work of Antoni Gaudí, which so illuminates Barcelona. It’s a joyously…

  • See

    Museo de Cera

    This wax museum, with more than 450 characters, is a fairly standard version of the genre. Models range from the Beatles to Bart Simpson, and from…

  • See

    Palacio Buenavista

    Set back amid gardens on the northwest edge of Plaza de la Cibeles stands the Palacio Buenavista, now occupied by the army (and not open to the public)…

  • See

    Casa de las Siete Chimeneas

    A block northwest of the Plaza de la Cibeles is this 16th-century mansion that takes its name from the seven chimneys it still boasts. They say that the…