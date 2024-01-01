Casa de las Siete Chimeneas

A block northwest of the Plaza de la Cibeles is this 16th-century mansion that takes its name from the seven chimneys it still boasts. They say that the ghost of one of Felipe II’s lovers still runs about here in distress on certain evenings. Nowadays, it’s home to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport.
Nearby Chueca attractions
0.1 MILES
Edificio Grassy, with the Rolex sign, was built in 1916. With its circular ‘temple’ as a crown, and profusion of arcs and slender columns, it’s one of the…
0.1 MILES
Among the more interesting buildings along Gran Vía is the stunning, French-designed Edificio Metrópolis, built in 1905, which marks the southern end of…
0.1 MILES
Set back amid gardens on the northwest edge of Plaza de la Cibeles stands the Palacio Buenavista, now occupied by the army (and not open to the public)…
0.12 MILES
For some of Madrid’s best views, take the lift to the 7th floor of the ‘Fine Arts Circle’. You can almost reach out and touch the glorious dome of the…
0.16 MILES
Built in 1891, Spain's national bank is perfectly suited to Plaza de la Cibeles.
0.19 MILES
Of all the grand roundabouts that punctuate the Paseo del Prado, Plaza de la Cibeles most evokes the splendour of imperial Madrid. The jewel in the crown…
0.23 MILES
So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that…
0.26 MILES
One of Madrid's more surprising and diverse cultural spaces, CentroCentro is housed in the grand Palacio de Comunicaciones. It has cutting-edge…