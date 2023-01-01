This wax museum, with more than 450 characters, is a fairly standard version of the genre. Models range from the Beatles to Bart Simpson, and from Cristiano Ronaldo to Cervantes, Dalí and Picasso – it’s a typically broad-ranging collection of international and Spanish figures down through the centuries. If you’re drawn to the darker side of life, there’s everything from the Inquisition to Freddy Krueger, while the Tren del Terror is not for the faint-hearted.

In some cases they seem to be getting two for the price of one – Rafael Nadal looks like Patrick Swayze's brother...