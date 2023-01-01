So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that stands watch over the northeastern corner of the plaza. Built in 1873, the Palacio de Linares is a worthy member of the plaza's line-up of grand facades, while its interior is notable for the copious use of Carrara marble. Tours take an hour and you can purchase tickets at the ticket office.

Tickets can also be reserved by phone or online at www.entradas.com; they often sell out in advance, so don’t leave it until the last minute. In the palace’s grounds is the Casa de América, a modern exhibition centre, which also hosts all sorts of events and concerts.