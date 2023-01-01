Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas

Those who love sumptuous period furniture, ceramics, carpets, tapestries and the like will find themselves passing a worthwhile hour or two here. There’s plenty to catch your eye and the ceramics from around Spain are a definite feature, while the recreations of kitchens from several regions are curiosities. Reconstructions of regal bedrooms, women’s drawing rooms and 19th-century salons also help shed light on how the privileged classes of Spain have lived through the centuries.