Madrid’s Oldest Tree

Madrid

LoginSave

Just inside the Retiro's Puerta de Felipe IV stands what is thought to be Madrid’s oldest tree, a Mexican conifer (ahuehuete) planted in 1633. With a trunk circumference of 52m, it was used by French soldiers during the Napoleonic Wars in the early 19th century as a cannon mount.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Prado Museum facade and Cervantes statue in Madrid, Spain 188461775 ancient, architectural, architecture, building, capital, cervantes, city, cityscape, cloudy, columns, daylight, destination, entrance, europe, european, exterior, facade, famous, historic, historical, history, iberia, iberian, landmark, madrid, mediterranean, monument, museum, national, old, place, prado, spain, spanish, statue, street, symbol, tourism, tower, travel, urban, view

    Museo del Prado

    0.27 MILES

    Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…

  • MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 27: Reina Sofia Museum on October 27, 2010 in Madrid: This museum is dedicated to the exhibition of modern and contemporary art in Madrid, capital of Spain.; Shutterstock ID 155320763; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

    0.59 MILES

    Home to Picasso’s Guernica, arguably Spain’s most famous artwork, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is Madrid’s premier collection of contemporary art.

  • Visitors look at the pictures in the museum Thyssen-Bornemisza.

    Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza

    0.37 MILES

    The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is one of the three points composing Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art along the Paseo del Prado (Art Walk), together with the…

  • Basílica de San Francisco El Grande. The Royal Cathedral of St. Francis the Great (Real Basílica de San Francisco el Grande), XVIII century. @Valery Rokhin/Shutterstock

    Basílica de San Francisco El Grande

    1.45 MILES

    Crowning Madrid’s oldest neighborhood of La Latina is an architectural and visual masterpiece that is the Basílica de San Francisco el Grande (Basilica of…

  • The exterior of Las Ventas Bullring 'Plaza de Toros' in Madrid.

    Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    1.72 MILES

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

  • Templo de Debod at sunset

    Templo de Debod

    1.68 MILES

    Few people would ever guess that a 2200-year-old Egyptian temple exists in the center of Madrid. Yet the Templo de Debod is in no way a Vegas-style…

  • Spain, Madrid, part of the exterior of the Museo Lazaro Galdiano.

    Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    1.47 MILES

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

View more attractions

Nearby Madrid attractions

2. Casón del Buen Retiro

0.1 MILES

One of few vestiges of the 17th-century Palacio del Buen Retiro, this austere building overlooking the Parque del Buen Retiro has been restored and now…

3. Bosque del Recuerdo

0.16 MILES

West of the Jardín de los Planteles in the Parque del Buen Retiro is the moving Bosque del Recuerdo, an understated memorial to the 191 victims of the 11…

4. Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas

0.17 MILES

Those who love sumptuous period furniture, ceramics, carpets, tapestries and the like will find themselves passing a worthwhile hour or two here. There’s…

5. Iglesia de San Jerónimo El Real

0.19 MILES

Tucked away behind Museo del Prado, this chapel was traditionally favoured by the Spanish royal family, and King Juan Carlos I was crowned here in 1975…

6. Fuente Egipcia

0.24 MILES

On the southern end of the estanque (lake) in the Parque del Buen Retiro, the odd structure decorated with sphinxes is the Fuente Egipcia: legend has it…

7. Museo del Prado

0.27 MILES

Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…

8. Monument to Alfonso XII

0.28 MILES

The focal point for so much of El Retiro’s life is the artificial estanque (lake), which is watched over by the massive ornamental structure of the…