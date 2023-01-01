Museo del Romanticismo

This intriguing museum is devoted to the Romantic period of the 19th century. It houses a minor treasure trove of mostly 19th-century paintings, furniture, porcelain, books, photos and other bits and bobs from a bygone age and offers an insight into what upper-class houses were like in the 19th century. The best-known work in the collection is Goya’s San Gregorio Magno, Papa.

The museum occupies a late-18th-century mansion which was converted into a museum in 1924 by the Marqués de la Vega-Inclán (who was involved in the creation of the chain of luxury hotels known as the paradores). There’s a limit of 100 visitors inside the museum at any one time.