Salamanca

The barrio of Salamanca is Madrid's most exclusive quarter. Like nowhere else in the capital, this is where stately mansions set back from the street share barrio space with big local and international designer boutiques. Salamanca’s sprinkling of fine restaurants, designer tapas bars and niche museums are also very much at home here.

Explore Salamanca

  • Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

  • Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico Nacional

    The showpiece National Archaeology Museum contains a sweeping accumulation of artefacts behind its towering facade. Daringly redesigned within, the museum…

  • M

    Museo al Aire Libre

    This fascinating open-air collection of 17 abstract sculptures includes works by renowned Basque artist Eduardo Chillida, Catalan master Joan Miró, as…

  • P

    Palacio de Linares

    So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that…

  • B

    Biblioteca Nacional & Museo del Libro

    Perhaps the most impressive of the grand edifices erected along the Paseo de los Recoletos in the 19th century, the 1892 Biblioteca Nacional (National…

  • M

    Museo Taurino

    The Museo Taurino inhabits a renovated space dedicated to bullfighting legend Manolete, as well as a curious collection of paraphernalia, costumes (the…

  • F

    Fundación Juan March

    This foundation organises some of the better temporary exhibitions in Madrid each year and it’s always worth checking its website to see what's on or just…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salamanca.

  • See

    Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

  • See

    Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

  • See

    Museo Arqueológico Nacional

    The showpiece National Archaeology Museum contains a sweeping accumulation of artefacts behind its towering facade. Daringly redesigned within, the museum…

  • See

    Museo al Aire Libre

    This fascinating open-air collection of 17 abstract sculptures includes works by renowned Basque artist Eduardo Chillida, Catalan master Joan Miró, as…

  • See

    Palacio de Linares

    So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that…

  • See

    Biblioteca Nacional & Museo del Libro

    Perhaps the most impressive of the grand edifices erected along the Paseo de los Recoletos in the 19th century, the 1892 Biblioteca Nacional (National…

  • See

    Museo Taurino

    The Museo Taurino inhabits a renovated space dedicated to bullfighting legend Manolete, as well as a curious collection of paraphernalia, costumes (the…

  • See

    Fundación Juan March

    This foundation organises some of the better temporary exhibitions in Madrid each year and it’s always worth checking its website to see what's on or just…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Salamanca

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.