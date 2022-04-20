One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…
Salamanca
The barrio of Salamanca is Madrid's most exclusive quarter. Like nowhere else in the capital, this is where stately mansions set back from the street share barrio space with big local and international designer boutiques. Salamanca’s sprinkling of fine restaurants, designer tapas bars and niche museums are also very much at home here.
Explore Salamanca
- Plaza de Toros Las Ventas
One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…
- Museo Lázaro Galdiano
This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…
- MMuseo Arqueológico Nacional
The showpiece National Archaeology Museum contains a sweeping accumulation of artefacts behind its towering facade. Daringly redesigned within, the museum…
- MMuseo al Aire Libre
This fascinating open-air collection of 17 abstract sculptures includes works by renowned Basque artist Eduardo Chillida, Catalan master Joan Miró, as…
- PPalacio de Linares
So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that…
- BBiblioteca Nacional & Museo del Libro
Perhaps the most impressive of the grand edifices erected along the Paseo de los Recoletos in the 19th century, the 1892 Biblioteca Nacional (National…
- MMuseo Taurino
The Museo Taurino inhabits a renovated space dedicated to bullfighting legend Manolete, as well as a curious collection of paraphernalia, costumes (the…
- FFundación Juan March
This foundation organises some of the better temporary exhibitions in Madrid each year and it’s always worth checking its website to see what's on or just…
- SStatue of Cristobel Colón
This understated monument to Spain's favourite explorer has stood here since the 1880s.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salamanca.
See
Plaza de Toros Las Ventas
One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…
See
Museo Lázaro Galdiano
This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…
See
Museo Arqueológico Nacional
The showpiece National Archaeology Museum contains a sweeping accumulation of artefacts behind its towering facade. Daringly redesigned within, the museum…
See
Museo al Aire Libre
This fascinating open-air collection of 17 abstract sculptures includes works by renowned Basque artist Eduardo Chillida, Catalan master Joan Miró, as…
See
Palacio de Linares
So extraordinary is the Palacio de Comunicaciones on Plaza de la Cibeles that many visitors fail to notice this fine 19th-century pleasure dome that…
See
Biblioteca Nacional & Museo del Libro
Perhaps the most impressive of the grand edifices erected along the Paseo de los Recoletos in the 19th century, the 1892 Biblioteca Nacional (National…
See
Museo Taurino
The Museo Taurino inhabits a renovated space dedicated to bullfighting legend Manolete, as well as a curious collection of paraphernalia, costumes (the…
See
Fundación Juan March
This foundation organises some of the better temporary exhibitions in Madrid each year and it’s always worth checking its website to see what's on or just…
See
Statue of Cristobel Colón
This understated monument to Spain's favourite explorer has stood here since the 1880s.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Salamanca
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.