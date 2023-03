The Museo Taurino inhabits a renovated space dedicated to bullfighting legend Manolete, as well as a curious collection of paraphernalia, costumes (the traje de luces, or suit of lights, is one of bullfighting’s most recognisable props), photos and other bullfighting memorabilia up on the top floor above one of the two courtyards by the ring. It's a fascinating insight into the whole subculture that surrounds bullfighting.