Fundación Juan March

Salamanca

This foundation organises some of the better temporary exhibitions in Madrid each year and it’s always worth checking its website to see what's on or just around the corner. It also stages concerts across a range of musical genres and other events throughout the year.

  • Prado Museum facade and Cervantes statue in Madrid, Spain 188461775 ancient, architectural, architecture, building, capital, cervantes, city, cityscape, cloudy, columns, daylight, destination, entrance, europe, european, exterior, facade, famous, historic, historical, history, iberia, iberian, landmark, madrid, mediterranean, monument, museum, national, old, place, prado, spain, spanish, statue, street, symbol, tourism, tower, travel, urban, view

    Museo del Prado

    1.34 MILES

    Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…

  • MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 27: Reina Sofia Museum on October 27, 2010 in Madrid: This museum is dedicated to the exhibition of modern and contemporary art in Madrid, capital of Spain.; Shutterstock ID 155320763; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

    1.71 MILES

    Home to Picasso’s Guernica, arguably Spain’s most famous artwork, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is Madrid’s premier collection of contemporary art.

  • Visitors look at the pictures in the museum Thyssen-Bornemisza.

    Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza

    1.27 MILES

    The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is one of the three points composing Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art along the Paseo del Prado (Art Walk), together with the…

  • Basílica de San Francisco El Grande. The Royal Cathedral of St. Francis the Great (Real Basílica de San Francisco el Grande), XVIII century. @Valery Rokhin/Shutterstock

    Basílica de San Francisco El Grande

    2.27 MILES

    Crowning Madrid’s oldest neighborhood of La Latina is an architectural and visual masterpiece that is the Basílica de San Francisco el Grande (Basilica of…

  • The exterior of Las Ventas Bullring 'Plaza de Toros' in Madrid.

    Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    0.94 MILES

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

  • Templo de Debod at sunset

    Templo de Debod

    1.99 MILES

    Few people would ever guess that a 2200-year-old Egyptian temple exists in the center of Madrid. Yet the Templo de Debod is in no way a Vegas-style…

  • Spain, Madrid, part of the exterior of the Museo Lazaro Galdiano.

    Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    0.47 MILES

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

Nearby Salamanca attractions

1. Museo al Aire Libre

0.38 MILES

This fascinating open-air collection of 17 abstract sculptures includes works by renowned Basque artist Eduardo Chillida, Catalan master Joan Miró, as…

2. Museo Lázaro Galdiano

0.47 MILES

This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

5. Museo Sorolla

0.67 MILES

The Valencian artist Joaquín Sorolla immortalised the clear Mediterranean light of the Valencian coast. His Madrid house, a quiet mansion surrounded by…

6. Museo Arqueológico Nacional

0.68 MILES

The showpiece National Archaeology Museum contains a sweeping accumulation of artefacts behind its towering facade. Daringly redesigned within, the museum…

7. Biblioteca Nacional & Museo del Libro

0.69 MILES

Perhaps the most impressive of the grand edifices erected along the Paseo de los Recoletos in the 19th century, the 1892 Biblioteca Nacional (National…

8. Museo de Cera

0.7 MILES

This wax museum, with more than 450 characters, is a fairly standard version of the genre. Models range from the Beatles to Bart Simpson, and from…