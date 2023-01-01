Plaza de Olavide is one of Madrid’s most agreeable public spaces, a real barrio special. There are park benches, two children's playgrounds, and bars with outdoor tables all around the perimeter.

The plaza hasn't always had its current form. From 1934 the entire plaza was occupied by a covered, octagonal market. In November 1974, the market was demolished in a spectacular controlled explosion, opening up the square. To see the plaza’s history told in pictures, step into Bar Méntrida at No 3 to have a drink and admire the photos on the wall.