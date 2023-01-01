Museo Municipal de Arte Contemporáneo

This rich collection of modern Spanish art includes mostly paintings and graphic art with a smattering of photography, sculpture and drawings. Highlights include Eduardo Arroyo and Basque sculptor Jorge Oteiza. Running throughout the collection are creative interpretations of Madrid’s cityscape – avant-garde splodges and almost old-fashioned visions of modern Madrid side by side, among them a typically fantastical representation of the Cibeles fountain by one-time icon of la movida madrileña (the Madrid scene), Ouka Leele.

The museum is inside the Antiguo Cuartel del Conde Duque.