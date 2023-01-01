Antiguo Cuartel del Conde Duque

This grand former barracks dominates Conde Duque on Malasaña's western fringe with its imposing facade stretching 228m down the hill. Built in 1717 under the auspices of architect Pedro de Ribera, its highlight is the extravagant 18th-century doorway, a masterpiece of the baroque Churrigueresque style. These days it’s home to a cultural centre, which hosts government archives, libraries, the Hemeroteca Municipal (Spain's biggest collection of newspapers and magazines), temporary exhibitions and the Museo Municipal de Arte Contemporáneo.

On summer nights, one of the two large patios becomes an atmospheric venue for concerts; programmes for exhibitions and concerts are posted outside.