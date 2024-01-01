This 18th-century mansion, rebuilt after a fire in 1936, nestles amid the modern architecture just north of Plaza de España as a reminder of the days when Madrid's streets were lined with mansions like these. It holds an impressive collection of art, period furniture and objets d’art. Fill in the online form to join a guided visit.
Palacio de Liria
Malasaña & Conde Duque
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.43 MILES
Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…
1.65 MILES
Home to Picasso’s Guernica, arguably Spain’s most famous artwork, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is Madrid’s premier collection of contemporary art.
1.22 MILES
The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is one of the three points composing Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art along the Paseo del Prado (Art Walk), together with the…
1.49 MILES
Spend a day exploring the vast grounds of Madrid’s emblematic park.
Basílica de San Francisco El Grande
1.2 MILES
Crowning Madrid’s oldest neighborhood of La Latina is an architectural and visual masterpiece that is the Basílica de San Francisco el Grande (Basilica of…
2.6 MILES
One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…
0.38 MILES
Few people would ever guess that a 2200-year-old Egyptian temple exists in the center of Madrid. Yet the Templo de Debod is in no way a Vegas-style…
1.52 MILES
This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…
Nearby Malasaña & Conde Duque attractions
1. Antiguo Cuartel del Conde Duque
0.1 MILES
This grand former barracks dominates Conde Duque on Malasaña's western fringe with its imposing facade stretching 228m down the hill. Built in 1717 under…
2. Museo Municipal de Arte Contemporáneo
0.1 MILES
This rich collection of modern Spanish art includes mostly paintings and graphic art with a smattering of photography, sculpture and drawings. Highlights…
0.29 MILES
This central Madrid square was being given a major overhaul when we last visited. They'll no doubt find room for the 1927 statue of Cervantes, alongside a…
0.29 MILES
The former home of the 17th Marqués de Cerralbo (1845–1922) – politician, poet and archaeologist – is a study in 19th-century opulence. The upper floor…
0.43 MILES
Spain's Senate building, which dates to the 16th century, is imposing rather than beautiful. It's closed to the public.
0.5 MILES
One of the world’s most horizontal cable cars (it never hangs more than 40m above the ground), the Teleférico putters out from the slopes of Parque del…
0.55 MILES
The formal French-style Jardines de Sabatini are to the north of the Palacio Real, a palace with lush gardens.