Palacio de Liria

Malasaña & Conde Duque

This 18th-century mansion, rebuilt after a fire in 1936, nestles amid the modern architecture just north of Plaza de España as a reminder of the days when Madrid's streets were lined with mansions like these. It holds an impressive collection of art, period furniture and objets d’art. Fill in the online form to join a guided visit.

