One of the world’s most horizontal cable cars (it never hangs more than 40m above the ground), the Teleférico putters out from the slopes of Parque del Oeste. The 2.5km journey takes you into the depths of the Casa de Campo, Madrid’s enormous green open space west of the city centre. The views on the way are splendid and there's a decent children's playground near the Casa de Campo station.

Try to time it so you can settle in for a cool lunch or evening tipple on one of the terrazas (open-air cafes) along Paseo del Pintor Rosales.