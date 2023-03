Across the train tracks east of the Ermita de San Antonio de la Florida is the cemetery where 43 rebels executed by Napoleon’s troops are buried. They were killed on the nearby Montaña del Príncipe Pío in the predawn of 3 May 1808, after the Dos de Mayo uprising. The event was immortalised by Goya in El dos de mayo and El tres de mayo, which hang in the Museo del Prado. The forlorn cemetery, established in 1796, is often closed.