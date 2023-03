Sloping down the hill behind the Moncloa metro station, Parque del Oeste is quite beautiful, with plenty of shady corners where you can recline under a tree in the heat of the day and enjoy fine views out to the west towards Casa de Campo. It has been a madrileño favourite ever since its creation in 1906.

The Paseo de Camoens, a main thoroughfare running through the park, is closed to vehicular traffic from 11pm on Friday until 6am on Monday to deter prostitution, which was once a problem here.