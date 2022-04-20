The two inner-city barrios of Malasaña and Chueca are where Madrid gets up close and personal. Here, it’s more an experience of life as it's lived by madrileños (people from Madrid) than the traditional traveller experience of ticking off from a list of wonderful, if more static, attractions. These are barrios with attitude and personality, where Madrid's famed nightlife, shopping and eating choices live and breathe and take you under the skin of the city.