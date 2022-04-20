It’s difficult to imagine Madrid without Gran Vía, the grand boulevard lined with towering belle-époque facades that climbs up through the centre of…
Malasaña & Conde Duque
The two inner-city barrios of Malasaña and Chueca are where Madrid gets up close and personal. Here, it’s more an experience of life as it's lived by madrileños (people from Madrid) than the traditional traveller experience of ticking off from a list of wonderful, if more static, attractions. These are barrios with attitude and personality, where Madrid's famed nightlife, shopping and eating choices live and breathe and take you under the skin of the city.
Explore Malasaña & Conde Duque
Gran Vía
It’s difficult to imagine Madrid without Gran Vía, the grand boulevard lined with towering belle-époque facades that climbs up through the centre of…
Museo de Historia
The fine Museo de Historia (formerly the Museo Municipal) has an elaborate and restored baroque entrance, raised in 1721 by Pedro de Ribera. Behind this…
Museo Municipal de Arte Contemporáneo
This rich collection of modern Spanish art includes mostly paintings and graphic art with a smattering of photography, sculpture and drawings. Highlights…
Antiguo Cuartel del Conde Duque
This grand former barracks dominates Conde Duque on Malasaña's western fringe with its imposing facade stretching 228m down the hill. Built in 1717 under…
Telefónica Building
Dominating the skyline about one-third of the way along Gran Vía is the 1920s-era Telefónica building, which was for years the highest building in the…
Palacio de Liria
This 18th-century mansion, rebuilt after a fire in 1936, nestles amid the modern architecture just north of Plaza de España as a reminder of the days when…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Malasaña & Conde Duque.
