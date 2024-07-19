Not just a city of modernista masterpieces and nightlife that doesn’t quit, Barcelona has also earned a reputation as one of Europe’s beachiest urban playgrounds.

The thousands of blissful sunbathers lying out at a city beach for the first time might be unaware, though, that Barcelona’s nine consecutive crescent-shaped beaches are all completely artificial, built in anticipation of the 1992 Olympics. For a midday dip or nap on the sand, a visit to Platja de la Barceloneta, the city’s most popular beach, or local favorite Platja del Bogatell can be a perfect treat.

And you’d be wrong – very wrong – in thinking this is the best waterfront the Catalonian coast has to offer.

If you’re looking for a natural beach for a full or even half-day getaway from bustling Barcelona, consider leaving the city limits to discover beaches that any local would recommend. And you don’t even need a car to get to any of them.

The beach at Sitges, at a rare quiet moment © Boris Stroujko / Shutterstock

1. Sitges

Best beach for partying

Add some flair your beach day by catching a train for the 40-minute trip to Sitges. With over a dozen sandy beaches to boast about, this busy resort town has long been a favorite among Barcelonins and has a decades-long reputation as perhaps Spain’s most prominent LGBTQ-friendly destination. Jubilant displays come out in all colors during Pride Month in June and Carnaval in the winter. This is a town that loves a party, so if you’re looking for an in-between between good vibes and sand, check out the Beso Beach Club.

Detour: For a hike with a worthy reward, take the train one stop further down the line to Villanova i Geltru. Follow the trail up north toward Sitges and you’ll discover some less crowded beaches and calas along the way.

The Gothic-meets-Modernisme Castell de Santa Florentina is a highlight of the beach town of Canet de Bar © Sergi Reboredo / VW Pics / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

2. Canet de Mar

Best beach for architecture buffs

Stretching northeast from Barcelona lies a bevy of beach towns, from Badalona to Blanes. Everyone has their favorite spot; mine might be Canet de Mar, home to a stunning – and under-visited – architectural gem. Lluís Domènech i Montaner, the architect behind the floral wonderland that is the Palau de la Música Catalana, spent his summers in Canet de Mar – and left his mark on the seaside town. One of his most impressive works is the Castell de Santa Florentina, a medieval-style castle that he was commissioned by his uncle to refurbish, and a masterful meld of the Catalan Gothic and Modernisme styles. (Tours are limited, so you will need to buy tickets in advance to make sure you get inside.) After your visit, you can plop on the sand right just steps from the center of town, or walk a little bit north to find a wilder coast where submerged boulders form tide pools.

Planning tip: If you’re struggling to find elbow room on Barcelona beaches, there are beach towns all along the R1 line, which travels along the shore with sea views the entire way to Blanes.

Kitesurfers and beach walkers flock to Castelldefels © Juan Gordillo / Shutterstock

3. Castelldefels

Best beach for long walks

For something a little more low-key and quieter than Sitges, hop off the train at Castelldefels, a dreamy, 5km (3-mile) stretch of water watched over by some seaside mansions worth gawking at (including the home of former Barça midfielder Lionel Messi). With a lot of wind and great waves, kite surfers love to play here. With the Mediterranean waves and the green hills of Parc del Garraf on either side, it’s also the perfect beach for long, peaceful walks.

Planning tip: Next door to this beach – near the Baix-Llobregat marshlands and close to the airport – is Platja de Gavà, another well-off area with a large, spacious and quiet beach. If things seem too busy in Castelldefells, you might have better luck here.

The charming green houses that line Platja del Garraf make it picture-perfect © nito / Shutterstock

4. Garraf

Best beach for shutterbugs

Between Castelldefels and Sitges, this beach features a row of adorable green-and-white houses (where fishermen once stored their gear) immediately catches the eye. Today, they are rentable homes and popular backdrops for anyone looking to add some vintage flair to their beach-day pics. The beach itself is less than 500m (1640ft) long and fills up quickly during the summer season – but its picture-perfect quality makes it too pretty to pass up.

Detour: Behind the beach, you can explore the trails in the hills of the Parc del Garraf to get up higher for a wider view of the Mediterranea, or venture out on a thru-hike that ends in Sitges. If you want a different kind of refreshment, Soho House’s posh Little Beach House property has a beach bar open to non-members.

Tossa de Mar offers a taste of the Costa Brava’s famous beauty © Mazur Travel / Shutterstock

5. Tossa de Mar

Best beach for Costa Brava drama

The Costa Brava is the fabulous stretch of coastline between Barcelona and the French border. While its most famous town, Cadaqués, is at least a 3-hour drive away from Barcelona (one well worth making if you have a night or two to spare), the best way to sample the Costa Brava on a day trip is a trip to Tossa de Mar. The town itself has two stunning beaches and dramatic cliffs best explored by kayak or hiking trails going north. And you can’t leave without taking a stroll through the cobbled streets of the enchanting old town, perfectly framed by the turrets and towers of its medieval walls.

Local tip: The train does not run along the Costa Brava, so you’ll have to take the bus to reach Tossa de Mar. There are multiple direct departures from Barcelona’s Estació Nord; you can also save a few euros by taking the train to Blanes and boarding a cheaper bus from there.