Welcome to Catalonia
The Costa Brava’s shores are its biggest lure, though travellers will also uncover medieval architecture, Jewish history and culinary wizardry in Girona, and Dalí's gloriously surreal 'theatre-museum' in Figueres. Sitges, on the Costa Daurada, fizzes with summer fun and Modernista mansions.
North, where the Pyrenees rise to 3000m, hiking trails weave between hushed valleys and outstanding Romanesque churches and monasteries crown lonely villages. Spinning back in time, the Roman ruins of Tarragona and Empúries rank among Spain’s most impressive, while entirely different landscapes await amid the Delta de l’Ebre’s shimmering wetlands.
Top experiences in Catalonia
Recent articles
Catalonia activities
Priority Access: Barcelona Sagrada Familia Tour
Select a start time to suit your schedule, and then meet your guide in central Barcelona. Walk straight past the long entrance lines, which are often in excess of two hours long, to Gaudi’s Gothic masterpiece: La Sagrada Familia. After skipping the line, set off to explore Barcelona’s attention-grabbing church on a comprehensive walking tour. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, La Sagrada Familia is consecrated and was proclaimed a minor basilica by Pope Benedict XVI. Learn all about its fascinating history from your guide, and hear how Gaudi designed the church’s interior as a Latin cross complete with five aisles. Gaze in admiration at the opulent ornamentation and walk underneath vaults that measure some 230-feet (70-meters) high.Before leaving the church, visit La Sagrada Familia Museum to see drawings, plaster models and pictures about the development of the cathedral since the late 1880s. La Sagrada Familia remains famously unfinished, and the museum also documents information about the construction that is currently underway. The anticipated completion date of the building is 2026, the centennial of Gaudi’s death.Your tour finishes inside the museum, but you can stay inside for longer, if you wish, to browse the exhibits at your own pace.
City Sightseeing Barcelona Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Barcelona’s a city that has it all – famous for its art and architecture aswell as its lively nightlife and vibrant neighbourhoods. With so much to see, City Sightseeing Barcelona is the perfect way to explore, giving passengers the flexibility to hop on and off at any of the tour stops along the routes to discover Barcelona’s best attractions!Admire some of the city’s most outstanding architectures, including the famous Sagrada Familia, which is the largest Roman Catholic Church in the world. The construction is still not complete, however its current eye-catching exterior attracts thousands of tourists worldwide. As the tour continues, passengers will also be amazed with panoramic views of the Park Guell, well-known for its unique, mosaic-covered buildings and monuments.Passengers can also explore the Medieval streets along the Gothic Quarter, an old town in Barcelona, which today has became popular for its modern and trendy bars and clubs. The La Rambla, one of the city’s most popular streets when it comes to tourists, is another perfect place to hop-off and visit if you’re looking to experience true Barcelona nightlife!The tour stops along the routes are:Red Line1. Plaça de Catalunya2. Casa Batlló - Fundació Antoni Tàpies3. Passeig de Gràcia - La Pedrera4. Francesc Macià - Diagonal5. Estació de Sants6. Creu Coberta7. Plaça d’Espanya8. Caixa Fòrum - Pavelló Mies van der Rohe9. Poble Espanyol10. Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya11. Anella Olímpica12. Fundació Joan Miró13. Telefèric de Montjuïc14. Miramar - Jardins Costa i Llobera15. World Trade Center16. Colom - Museu Marítim17. Port Vell18. Museu d’Història de Catalunya19. Port Olímpic20. Zoo21. Pla de Palau - Parc de la Ciutadella22. Barri Gòtic Blue Line1. Plaça de Catalunya2. Casa Batlló - Fundació Antoni Tàpies3. Passeig de Gràcia - La Pedrera4. Sagrada Família5. Gràcia6. Park Güell7. Tramvia Blau - Tibidabo8. Sarrià9. Monestir de Pedralbes10. Palau Reial - Pavellons Güell11. Futbol Club Barcelona12. Diagonal Les Corts13. Francesc Macià – DiagonaGreen Line14. Port Olímpic 15. Platja del Bogatell - Cementiri del Poblenou16. Poblenou17. Parc Diagonal Mar (direcció Centre)18. Fòrum. Poblenou Passengers can hop on and off at any of the tour stops, or stay on the tour for the full duration, which takes approximately 2 hours! As you travel, don't forget to pick-up your free headphones from the front of the tour bus to take full advantage of the on-board audio commentary, available in many languages!
Barcelona Best of Tour with Sagrada Familia Priority Access
Start with a drive to Barcelona's famous hill of Montjuïc, the site of the 1992 Olympic Games, which offers excellent views over the city. After a brief stop at the Catalunya National Art Museum, continue down to Plaça Espanya and on past the modernist buildings of the Eixample area.On your way to the Sagrada Famlia, you’ll go through Passeig de Gracia, home to designer stores and two of Barcelona’s most renowned Antonio Gaudí buildings – La Pedrera and Casa Batlló. Skip the line at La Sagrada Familia and avoid the very long queues. Your guide will give you a comprehensive tour of the exterior before taking you straight past the long lines and into the magnificent interior of this famous structure, where you will have some free time to explore on your own.You’ll then head to the oldest part of Barcelona, the Gothic Quarter, where you’ll leave the bus and enjoy a stroll through the narrow streets of medieval Barcelona. From there, travel back to the early Middle Ages, visiting the Jewish Quarter, the Royal Palace, the original 2,000-year-old Roman temple and part of the Cathedral.Continue to the Born district, where you’ll have free time for a quick lunch before heading to the magnificent Santa Maria del Mar church, one of the most beautiful in Barcelona, where your tour ends at approximately 1pm.Do you want to visit Park Güell and La Pedrera? Upgrade to the full-day tour of Barcelona, and you'll continue to Park Güell. Enjoy a guided tour of the famous city garden, where you’ll be introduced to some of Gaudí’s most bizarre creations. Finally, you’ll visit one of Gaudí’s most famous buildings, La Pedrera (1-hour). You will skip the line again, and have an hour to visit interior of the building. Your tour will then end at approximately 4.30pm.
Barcelona Hop-on Hop Off Tour: East to West Route
You can hop on and off the tour as many times as you like aboard this sliding-roof double-decker bus. The two tour routes are interconnected so you can easily hop between them to discover the best of Barcelona. Your ticket is valid on both routes. You will also have free wifi access aboard the hop-on hop-off, and you will be able to use the same username and password on the on Madrid, Seville, Granada, Malaga and other cities same hop-on hop-off services.East Route: The entire route takes 120 minutes (in winter) and 140 minutes (in summer). Buses depart every 7-15 minutes from each stop depending on the time of year. Highlights include: Placa Catalunya, Catedral-Barri Gòtic, Barceloneta, Port Olímpic, Sagrada Familia, Parc Güell, Tibidabo, La Pedrera, Casa Batlló. West Route: The entire route takes 120 minutes. Buses departs every 7 - 15 minutes from each stop. Highlights include: World Trade Center, Jardins de Miramar, Anella Olímpica, Poble Espanyol, Camp Nou (F.C. Barcelona), Montjuic, L’Illa Diagonal.
Barcelona Half-Day Bike Tour
This cycling tour is suitable for all ages and is not the least bit strenuous. You will ride at a relaxed pace, with no hills to conquer, and stops are made every few hundred yards at points of interest to take photos and hear the fascinating history and stories of Barcelona from your excellent guide. You'll have the use of a comfortable and easy-to-ride bike, and gain useful tips and advice about what to do and see while you're visiting Barcelona.The tour begins with a brief introduction to the history of Barcelona before heading to the tour shop to collect the bikes. Some of the sights on the bike tour include: Placa Sant Jaume Placa del Rei La Catedral La Sagrada Familia Parc de la Ciutadella Also Palau de la Musica Catalana, Arc del Triomf, Plaza de Toros Monumental, Vila Olímpica, Barceloneta beach, Port Vell, El Borne, Basilica de la Santa Maria del Mar and more! Barcelona Beach Break:Late in the tour we take a break at an outdoor beach bar to relax for a bit and to enjoy the opportunity to mingle with your fellow bikers, while taking in the sights and atmosphere of the Mediterranean. Remember to bring a swim suit if you want to take a dip in the sea and some extra spending cash for food and drinks
Montserrat and Cava Trail Tour from Barcelona
Departure is from Barcelona at 8:30am, and from Barcelona we will head straight to Montserrat, just over an hour and a half away. On arrival, you have various options. A visit to the Sanctuary where the Moreneta is housed is a must. The sanctuary has been in use for almost 1000 years for those pilgrims and other visitors who have climbed this spectacular mountain. At 1pm on weekdays there is the opportunity to hear one of Europe's oldest children's choirs, La Escolania de Montserrat. There is also the opportunity to visit the fascinating Museum of Montserrat, with its five collections ranging from Archaeology from the Biblical East to Modern Painting and Sculpture.Besides these cultural possibilities, the paths of the Montserrat parkland lead you around a number of different walks, each offering a different perspective on the stunning views over the surrounding landscape, and many of which are peppered with small chapels and hermitages. There are routes to suit all tastes and energy levels, from fairly strenuous treks to gentle strolls around the park area, all of which allow you to marvel at the views and to enjoy the unspoiled beauty of this protected natural park. Another option is to take one of the two rack railways, or the cable car, offering different views of the area. Alternatively, the views can simply be savored from the cafe, which offers panoramic views of the valleys.At 2.30pm, the tour will leave Montserrat, to drive down to Sant Sadurni d'Anoia, the Cava Capital, via Gelida, to visit some of the biggest underground wine cellars in Europe. Sant Sadurni d'Anoia is situated in the Penedes wine-growing region, which boasts one of the widest varieties of grape of any wine-growing region in the world. The region received a major boost in the late 19th-century when French vineyards succumbed to parasite, although Penedes itself was later struck by the same problem. Production has since recovered, and Cava is now a major rival to French champagne; in fact, the main difference between Cava and champagne is simply the region in which they are produced.The tour will continue with a visit to one winery, where they will demonstrate exactly how the famous sparkling wine is produced, from the first pressing of the grapes to the second fermentation in the vast expanse of cellars. This will of course be accompanied by the chance to sample the product, to see exactly why it has acquired such international fame. From here, the tour returns to Barcelona, arriving at 7:00pm.