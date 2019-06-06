Mercat de la Boqueria.

Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista-influenced building every bit as impressive, built from 1840 to 1914 under architect Josep Mas i Vila on the site of the former Sant Josep monastery. La Boqueria may have taken a tourist-oriented turn in recent years, but towards the back you'll discover what it's really about: bountiful fruit and vegetables, and seemingly limitless sea critters, cheeses and meats.

There is believed to have been a market on this spot since 1217, and as much as La Boqueria has become a modern-day attraction, some barcelonins do still try to shop here (usually early on). What is now known as La Boqueria didn't come to exist until the 19th century, and the iron Modernista gate was constructed in 1914. Many of Barcelona's top restaurateurs also come here for their produce, which vouches for the quality of the market's offerings. Nowadays it’s no easy task to get through the crowds to the slippery slab of sole you’re after, a tempting piece of Asturian goat’s cheese or the huge tubs of fragrant olives, so it's best to arrive early.

La Boqueria is dotted with a handful of vibrant, unassuming places to eat, many run by charismatic owners, though most don't open until lunchtime; try the wonderful truites (tortillas) at El Quim or anything at Bar Pinotxo. Whether you eat here or self-cater, it's worth trying some of Catalonia's gastronomical specialities, such as the bacallà salat (dried salted cod) that usually comes in an esqueixada – a tomato, onion and black-olive salad with frisée lettuce; calçots (a cross between a leek and an onion), which are chargrilled and the insides eaten as a messy whole; cargols (snails), a Catalan staple best eaten baked as cargols a la llauna; peus de porc (pig's trotters), which are often stewed with snails; or percebes (goose barnacles), much loved across northern Spain and enjoyed with a garlic-and-parsley sauce.