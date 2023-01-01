Mercat de Sant Antoni

Just beyond the western edge of El Raval, this glorious iron-and-brick market was originally completed in 1882, but reopened in 2018 with 250 stalls following a nine-year renovation job. It's a great place to stock up on seasonal produce or grab a bite in between browsing the fashion, textiles and homewares stalls. Also on display are the remains of a piece of the Roman Via Augusta and a 1st-century-CE mausoleum, as well as a ruined 17th-century defensive wall, all uncovered during restoration works.

A secondhand-book market takes place out front on Sunday mornings.