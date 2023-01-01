Designed by Joan Rubió i Bellver for businessman Macari Golferichs, this quirky 1901 Modernista villa is an oddity of another era on one of the city’s busiest boulevards. Brick, ceramics and wood are the main building elements of the mansion, which displays a distinctly Gothic flavour. It came close to demolition in the 1970s but was saved by the local authorities and converted into a cultural centre. Opening times and prices vary depending on exhibitions, concerts and other activities.