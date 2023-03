This palm-filled park is worth a look for its massive phallic 1980s Miró sculpture, Dona i Ocell (Woman and Bird), whose red, yellow, blue and green tiles were added by Miró's collaborator Joan Gardy Artigas.

Locals know the park as the Parc de l’Escorxador (Abattoir Park), after the slaughterhouse that once stood here – unsurprisingly given the proximity to former bullring Las Arenas (now a shopping centre).