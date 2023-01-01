The La Caixa building society prides itself on its involvement in (and ownership of) art, in particular all that is contemporary. The bank's premier expo space in Barcelona hosts part of its extensive global collection, as well as fascinating temporary international exhibitions, in the completely renovated former Casaramona factory, an outstanding brick Modernista creation by Josep Puig i Cadafalch. From 1940 to 1993, the building housed the First Squadron of the police cavalry unit.

The major international exhibitions are the key draw, though portions of La Caixa’s own collection of 800 works of modern and contemporary art also go on display occasionally. Musical recitals are sometimes held here too, especially in the warmer months. In the courtyard where the police horses used to drink is a steel-and-glass tree designed by Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, who led the building's 2002 renovation.