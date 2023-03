With Poble Espanyol, the Fundació Fran Daurel is an eclectic collection of 300 works of art, including sculptures, prints, ceramics and tapestries by modern artists ranging from Picasso and Miró to more contemporary figures, such as Miquel Barceló. The foundation also has a sculpture garden with 36 pieces; look for the Montblanc gate. Frequent temporary exhibitions broaden the offerings.