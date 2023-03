The whirling roundabout of Plaça d’Espanya, distinguished by its so-called Venetian towers (vaguely reminiscent of the belltower in Venice’s St Mark’s Square), was built for the 1929 World Exhibition and is the junction of several major thoroughfares.

It is flanked on its northern side by the facade of the former Las Arenas bullring (now a shopping centre); bullfighting ceased in 1977.