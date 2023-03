Although a university was first set up on what is now La Rambla in the 16th century, the present, glorious mix of (neo) Romanesque, Gothic, Islamic and Mudéjar architecture is a caprice of the 19th century (built from 1863 to 1871 by Ildefons Cerdà's friend Elies Rogent). Wander into the main hall, up the grand staircase and around the various leafy cloisters, and take a stroll in the rear gardens. The main 1st-floor hall is the Mudéjar-style Paraninfo.