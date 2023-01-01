Sala Fundación MAPFRE

Originally built for a rich banking family by Enric Sagnier in 1902–05, the stunning, carefully restored Modernista Casa Garriga i Nogués has been taken over by the charitable cultural arm of Spanish insurance giant MAPFRE. Art and photography exhibitions are shown on the ground floor and in a number of small rooms up the curvaceous marble stairway. Look out for the fine Modernista stained-glass windows in room 8. Guided tours (€5) run Monday to Thursday in Catalan, Spanish and English.